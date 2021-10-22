NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation

Coral Sands Motel
Coral Sands Motel(Google Maps)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach motel has been ordered to close after a court issued a temporary injunction in a case brought on by prosecutors.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the Coral Sands Motel was shut down after a court found the amount of drug-related calls to be “alarming,” calling the motel a “haven for drug traffickers and users alike.”

The injunction was granted and bans the motel from operating for one year from when the order was issued.

The MBPD and 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office began their investigation into the property in March after reports and complaints. The investigation found the motel allowed guests to distribute drugs and engage in prostitution.

Authoirties said motel management and security were also involved and provided room discounts in exchange for drugs and sex acts. Management also accepted cash in exchange for allowing guests to sell drugs and set aside a room for drug use and prostitution, according to the investigation.

The MBPD said officers have met with the motel’s owner and its manager since 2018 to address the building’s condition and complaints. Officials said none of the issues were corrected, and the motel remained “a public nuisance.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr.
Suspect in Kannapolis shooting found in South Carolina

Latest News

Charlotte resident Jean Kreisher is still trying to handle damage control after her expensive...
Woman says car was broken into at south Charlotte tennis club, police warn public not to leave expensive belongings in cars
Saying goodbye to WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge after 45 years
Saying goodbye to WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge after 45 years
Dogs rescued from fire
Unsung hero: Firefighters rush to save dogs from burning Wilmington apartment
This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of...
Woman killed on New Mexico movie set attended UofSC Upstate, former teacher says
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
LISTEN: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County