Gaston County man accused of sex crimes involving children faces additional charges

Investigators said the additional charges from another victim coming forward after Ponder was charged and arrested on multiple sex offenses against children last week.
Matthew Ponder
Matthew Ponder(Source: Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Additional charges have been filed against a Gaston County man accused of sex crimes involving children.

On Friday, Gaston County police announced that 27-year-old Matthew Ponder, of Dallas, N.C., is charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and one felony count of first-degree sex offense with a minor.

He was additionally charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, one felony count of statutory rape of a child, one felony count of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, one felony count of incest with a child under the age of 13, and one felony count of sex act on a minor by substitute parent/custodian.

Ponder is currently in the Gaston County Jail under a $1.5 million secured bond, according to law enforcement.

