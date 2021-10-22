NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Cold front exits as we head into the weekend

Dry conditions are expected over the next few days.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although we had a few passing showers overnight, that rain has moved east of our area, and we’ll stay dry through the rest of our Friday.

  • Dry, warm weekend ahead
  • Two systems to watch next week
  • Tracking a cooldown into the extended forecast

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

A cold front is moving towards the east coast this morning and our local rain chances are coming to an end. Friday will feature intervals of cloud cover as our dewpoints gradually drop through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be just a couple of degrees shy of the 80-degree mark.

As high pressure builds in this weekend, we’ll be dry both Saturday and Sunday, starting off on either side of the 50° mark and topping out in the mid-upper 70s. By next week, the forecast turns more unsettled once again.

By next week, the forecast turns more unsettled once again.
By next week, the forecast turns more unsettled once again.(Source: WBTV)

We’ll be watching the timing of two systems that could bring rain to the region Monday-Tuesday and again Wednesday-Thursday. Stay tuned for timing and rain amount updates!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
crime scene tape
Authorities called to deadly shooting in Kannapolis

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Cold front exits as we head into the weekend
First Alert Weather: Cold front exits as we head into the weekend
WBTV Oct. 21 7 day forecast
A few rain showers tonight, yet dry for the weekend
A few rain showers tonight, yet dry for the weekend
A few rain showers tonight, yet dry for the weekend
Rain coverage tonight
Warm and breezy today, a few showers and storms tonight