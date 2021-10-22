First Alert: Cold front exits as we head into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although we had a few passing showers overnight, that rain has moved east of our area, and we’ll stay dry through the rest of our Friday.

Dry, warm weekend ahead

Two systems to watch next week

Tracking a cooldown into the extended forecast

A cold front is moving towards the east coast this morning and our local rain chances are coming to an end. Friday will feature intervals of cloud cover as our dewpoints gradually drop through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be just a couple of degrees shy of the 80-degree mark.

As high pressure builds in this weekend, we’ll be dry both Saturday and Sunday, starting off on either side of the 50° mark and topping out in the mid-upper 70s. By next week, the forecast turns more unsettled once again.

We’ll be watching the timing of two systems that could bring rain to the region Monday-Tuesday and again Wednesday-Thursday. Stay tuned for timing and rain amount updates!

