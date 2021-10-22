NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr.
Suspect in Kannapolis shooting found in South Carolina

Latest News

Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime...
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Garrett Robert Zabloudil
China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids