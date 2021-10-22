NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Court won’t revive death sentence for South Carolina inmate

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A divided Supreme Court on Friday, May 29, 2020, rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Over the dissent of the four more conservative justices, Roberts joined the court's four liberals in turning away a request from the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California, in the San Diego area. (Source: Leah Millis/Pool via AP, File)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Supreme Court has rejected a plea from South Carolina to reimpose the death penalty on a South Carolina inmate whose death sentence stood for two decades until a federal appeals court threw it out in August.

Chief Justice John Roberts did not comment Friday in denying the state’s request.

The order requires the state to conduct a new sentencing hearing for inmate Sammie Stokes, if it wants jurors to sentence him again to death. Otherwise, Stokes will spend the rest of his life in prison.

He was sentenced to death in 1999 for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Connie Snipes in Orangeburg County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
A Bandys High School bus was involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash Thursday in Catawba County.
Victim identified in deadly crash involving school bus in Catawba Co.
Christopher Boulware
Man arrested following deadly shooting in South End Charlotte
Garrett Robert Zabloudil
China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body of an unidentified male that was...
Body found along Catawba River

Latest News

An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured on Eastway Drive.
One dead in wrong-way crash off Eastway Drive
South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the...
South Carolina increasing payments to child care providers
Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius
Hoke County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.
Hoke County sheriff passes away after decades of service