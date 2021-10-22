NC DHHS Flu
Concord still working to clear up city water

Residents still experiencing discolored water can visit concordnc.gov/waterupdates
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord Water Resources Department is still working on clearing up its water system.

Discoloration is visible in some parts of the city’s system, while other areas have been improved. The city says crews are still flushing lines to help the recovery process.

The water is safe to drink, and boiling water isn’t necessary. The city reports the cloudy or discolored water is only an aesthetic issue.

[Some in Concord may have tap water with ‘cloudy appearance’ due to low water levels at Lake Fisher]

Residents still experiencing discolored water can visit concordnc.gov/waterupdates and submit their service addresses. This information will be used to better understand areas of the system that are still experiencing issues.

Customers submitting their information through this process will not receive a follow-up from the city. By submitting their address, residents can be assured that the Water Resources Department has their information and will respond to the areas still impacted.

