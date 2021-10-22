Concord Mills celebrates Halloween

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Mills has announced plans for this October that include a “spooktacular lineup of activities for the whole family.” Guests are invited to enjoy festive frights and family friendly thrills at the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in North Carolina now through Halloween night.

The lineup of activities includes: · Spooky Seas at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium: Celebrate spooky season at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord with singing pumpkins, frightful decorations, themed crafts, and dance parties in Conservation Cove. Guests won’t want to miss our Halloween celebration on October 31 complete with a costume parade and Trick or Treat stations.

· Haunted Mini Golf: Swing by the Speedpark for the updated Haunted Mini Golf game. Family friendly thrills await players now through October 31.

· Thrills & Chills Surprise Screening: AMC Concord 24 invites guests to weekly surprise screenings of new releases or cult classic horror movies. These screenings are for mature audiences only. Come if you dare…

· Annual Boo Bash: Join us on Saturday, October 30 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at The Speedpark for a variety of spooky activities including Halloween crafts, festive games, and a reverse trick or treating event to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

