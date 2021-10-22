Community remembers LaPorscha Baldwin with candlelight vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte community surrounded the family of LaPorscha Baldwin Thursday night, remembering the Gastonia mother who was found murdered a week ago.

The vigil was organized by Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O).

“My heart is shattered, he took my baby from me. For those ones who know me, my babies are my life,” said LaPorscha’s mom, Marilyn.

The hurt and pain pierced through her voice.

“My baby, she doesn’t answer me. She doesn’t answer me, and this is the hardest thing for me,” Marilyn Baldwin said.

There is another family who understands this pain.

Charles Combs, LaPorscha Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend and the man accused of murdering her, spent nearly 12 years behind bars for killing Marsheida Dorsey.

“Our family has been through the same thing, the same perpetrator, so it was very important to let them know they have us to lean on,” said Dorsey’s cousin, Shakira Jones. “Our family didn’t feel like we got the justice, but we’re going to be with them every step of the way.”

The Baldwin family wants to encourage others who may be in an abusive relationship to get out.

“If you’re going through something, let somebody know,” said LaPorscha’s uncle. “Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid to think, they say, ‘I’m going to get your family.’ Don’t worry about that, you still got to say something, we’ll deal with that.”

As the family continues to lean on their faith, the community has wrapped its arms around them.

“Will my life ever be the same? No, because my immediate circle has been broken and I can’t get my baby back. But I can fight for other families, I can fight other families and I will fight for other families and I will make sure this man pays for what he has done,” added Marilyn Baldwin.

Funeral services for LaPorscha are Sunday at First Antioch Church in Gastonia.

