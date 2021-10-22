NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust

Zabloudil was one of 12 men arrested Oct. 13-15.
Garrett Robert Zabloudil
Garrett Robert Zabloudil(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WBTV) - A China Grove man was arrested as part of a human trafficking bust in Tennessee that took place Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

Garrett Robert Zabloudil, 41, was charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude. Eleven other men were arrested with the same charges.

Zabloudil is a convicted felon in North Carolina, having been found guilty of multiple breaking and entering and larceny charges, among others.

The undercover operation was executed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Office of the 16th District Attorney General, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 12 men and booked them into the Rutherford County Jail.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr.
Suspect in Kannapolis shooting found in South Carolina

Latest News

Part I-40 near Statesville shut down due to large hole on bridge
Part of I-40 near Statesville shut down due to large hole on bridge
Large hole on bridge shuts down area of I-40 near Statesville
Large hole on bridge shuts down area of I-40 near Statesville
Sky3: Emergency bridge work closes I-40 in Statesville
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body of an unidentified male that was...
Body found along Catawba River