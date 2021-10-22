China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WBTV) - A China Grove man was arrested as part of a human trafficking bust in Tennessee that took place Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

Garrett Robert Zabloudil, 41, was charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude. Eleven other men were arrested with the same charges.

Zabloudil is a convicted felon in North Carolina, having been found guilty of multiple breaking and entering and larceny charges, among others.

The undercover operation was executed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Office of the 16th District Attorney General, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 12 men and booked them into the Rutherford County Jail.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

