Charlotte’s Home Win Streak Stifled by Owls, Thursday

Charlotte, N.C. -- Florida Atlantic (4-3; C-USA 2-1) outscored Charlotte, 31-0, in the second half to pull away for a 38-9 Conference USA East Division victory at Jerry Richardson Stadium, Thursday night. It was the first league loss and the first home loss of the season for the 49ers (4-3; C-USA: 2-1).

“Humbling, frustrating, disappointing,” said 49ers head coach Will Healy. “Our students showed out in huge numbers excited to watch our football team play well and we didn’t. I apologize to them. I apologize to our fans. We’ve got a long way to go. We were humbled tonight.”

FAU scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to take a commanding 28-9 lead. Charlotte led 9-7 at the half, but the Owls used four plays to quickly take a 14-9 lead on a 32-yard pass from N’Kosi Perry to Johnny Ford in the opening minutes of the third quarter. On their next possession, they drove 81 yards on five plays and scored on Malcolm Davidson’s nine-yard run. After a Chris Reynolds’ interception, just his fourth of the season, Perry found Brandon Robinson for a 30-yard strike on the next play to post the 19-point lead.

Charlotte put up 253 yards of offense in the first two quarters but couldn’t regain the lead until a fourth-down conversion from the one-yard line on the final play of the half put them ahead, 9-7.

“In the first half there were a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” Healy said. “We didn’t capitalize in the red zone, had some turnovers, and didn’t look great on special teams. In the second half, I thought they made great adjustments. We had a difficult time running the football and Chris got beat up a little bit. We didn’t move it near as easily as we did in the first half.”

The 49ers took that 9-7 halftime lead on the final play of the half to cap a drive that covered 17 plays and 7:36 on the clock. Reynolds rolled out to hit Grant DuBose for a one-yard TD on fourth and goal to give Charlotte the lead at the break. Charlotte converted all three of its fourth down attempts in the first half.

Charlotte went ahead 3-0 in the first quarter on a 23-yard field goal by Jonathan Cruz following a 30-yard completion from Reynolds to Victor Tucker on 4th-and-five. The catch gave Tucker a reception in 20 straight games.

Early in the second quarter, FAU took its first lead, 7-3, on a 12-play; 75-yard drive capped by an eight-yard TD pass from Perry to T.J. Chase. Charlotte ended the half with its long scoring drive.

“Credit to (FAU coach) Willie (Taggart). He does an awesome job. They’ve got a good football team. A real good football team. Nothing about them caught us by surprise with their talent,” Healy noted. “They beat us in all three phases.”

Reynolds finished the game 22-of-31 for 219 yards, one TD and two interceptions. With 105 receiving yards, Tucker surpassed 100 yards for the 13th time in his career – tying the 49ers school record. WR Grant Dubose had five catches for 70 yards. The 49ers rushed for 77 yards.

Perry was 9-of-11 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns for FAU. The Owls rushed for 202 yards and threw for 225 yards to put up 427 yards of total offense. Charlotte had 351 yards of total offense.

The 49ers travel to WKU, next Saturday to face the Hilltoppers at 4 p.m.

