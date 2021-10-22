NC DHHS Flu
Body found along Catawba River

The body has not yet been identified
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body of an unidentified male that was...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body of an unidentified male that was found on the banks of Catawba River Friday, along the Carbon City area of Morganton.

Deputies say the body appears to have been there around 10 days. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

