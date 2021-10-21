Warm and breezy today, a few showers and storms tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front is on our doorstep and will bring a few changes heading into the weekend.

The best chance of rain will be in the mountains tonight, but a few showers are possible around the Charlotte Metro as well.

Wrapping up the work week with a cold front

Nice and dry conditions return for the weekend

Watching two systems for next week

Winds and temperatures are picking up ahead of our next cold front! Anticipate breezy and warm conditions through the rest of our Thursday, with a few showers possible by the evening commute. The better chance of rain will be in the mountains, where we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder later tonight.

Looking ahead (First Alert Weather)

A cold front will be moving overhead into our Friday, leaving us with a few sprinkles east of Charlotte Friday morning, but eventually nice and dry conditions by the afternoon hours. Temperatures this weekend will be starting off near 50 degrees each morning but reaching the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.

It will be a warm & breezy afternoon ahead of our next cold front!



We're already seeing clouds & spotty showers moving over the mountains now...



Be sure to catch @JMyersWeather's forecast tonight on @WBTV_News for a look at what this means heading into the weekend!#ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/56Y9oLepLn — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) October 21, 2021

Although we’ll stay dry through the weekend, another system will bring scattered showers and storms to the area Monday into Tuesday. An even better chance of rain will arrive in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame... Be sure to stay tuned for timing and strength updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.