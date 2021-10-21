NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

UNC Charlotte to join American Athletic Conference

The date when Charlotte will depart Conference USA and begin competition in The American will be determined by league officials.
The date when Charlotte will depart Conference USA and begin competition in The American will...
The date when Charlotte will depart Conference USA and begin competition in The American will be determined by league officials.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 463 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference, university officials announced Thursday.

The date when Charlotte will depart Conference USA and begin competition in The American will be determined by league officials, a press release stated.   

“Since UNC Charlotte’s founding just 75 years ago, we have had many transformative milestones, and this is certainly one of those moments,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This invitation by The American not only recognizes the accomplishments of our university and athletics program to date, but it also demonstrates belief in our rising trajectory. We are a university on the move, shaping what’s next for our city, our region and beyond.”  

University officials touted success the Charlotte 49ers also had in 2020-21 both on the court and field and in the classroom, which included:

· Four programs participated in NCAA postseason tournaments.

· The 49ers won league championships in men’s cross country, baseball, men’s indoor track and field, and men’s outdoor track and field.

· The 49ers posted runner-up finishes in men’s soccer, women’s cross country, women’s indoor track and field, and women’s soccer.

· The 49ers’ 3.53 average league finish was the best in C-USA in the 49ers’ 18 sports.

· Charlotte’s top 100 finish in the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ Directors’ Cup was its best since 2007.

· 49er student-athletes led Conference USA in academic honors with 109 earning Commissioner’s Medals (3.75 GPA) and 333 being named to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (3.0 GPA).

“This is a moment of celebration for Niner Nation and the culmination of years of hard, strategic work to position us for championship-level success,” Director of Athletics Mike Hill said. “As Charlotte’s hometown team, our membership in The American provides us with an incredible platform to grow our program as well as share the remarkable story of our extraordinary institution and city.”   

Charlotte joins existing American Athletic Conference members Southern Methodist University, Temple University, Tulane University, the U.S. Naval Academy, the University of Memphis, the University of South Florida, the University of Tulsa and Wichita State University along with an in-state rival, East Carolina University. Florida Atlantic University, Rice University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at San Antonio, which will also move with Charlotte to The American.   

UNC Charlotte initially joined Conference USA as a charter member from 1995 to 2005, according to the university. After an eight-year stint in the Atlantic 10 Conference, Charlotte returned to C-USA in 2013.

The 49ers’ football program began competition in the league in 2015. At the Division I level, Charlotte has also been a member of the Metro Conference (1991-1995) and the Sun Belt Conference (1976-1991).

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
Charlotte school on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation
Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Carson Ware
NASCAR driver Carson Ware suspended indefinitely after alleged assault
Carson Ware
NASCAR driver Carson Ware suspended indefinitely after alleged assault
A Charlotte school was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday due to a nearby homicide investigation.
Victim identified in north Charlotte shooting that prompted nearby school lockdown
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper will return to Charlotte for the first time since July to visit a daycare...
N.C. Gov. Cooper will return to Charlotte to visit daycare facility