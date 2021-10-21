NC DHHS Flu
Two arrested for concealing death of Burke County man found in well

Dwayne Smith (left_ and Donna Hagy (right) were arrested for concealment of death
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested after a body of a man was found buried inside a well in Connelly Springs, N.C., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The man found is identified after 56-year-old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr., who investigators asked for information of his whereabouts on August 12, saying he hadn’t been seen in quite some time.

On Sept. 30, investigators had several interviews that led them to 4946 Old NC 18 in Connelly Springs, where they found a relatively fresh dig site with heavy equipment on an old powerline right-of-way.

Following information obtained for interviews and searches, an excavation of the site took place on Oct. 18 by Burke investigators and the NCSBI. A well was located under the fresh dirt and Buchanan’s body was found approximately 15 feet deep within the well.

Howell Thomas Buchanan was found dead inside a well in Burke County
Howell Thomas Buchanan was found dead inside a well in Burke County(Burke County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, Buchanan’s ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Donna Hagy was arrested for concealment of death. That same day, 41-year-old Dwayne Smith was also arrested for the same charge. Hagy was issued a $50,000 bond and Smith received a $75,000 bond.

Detectives found that the person who killed Buchanan died days after killing him. Investigators believe Buchanan was killed with blunt force trauma and strangulation. He is believed to have been dead prior to being put into the well.

