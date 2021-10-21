NC DHHS Flu
Teen alleges sexual assault happened at West Charlotte High, report says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a sexual assault that allegedly happened at a Charlotte high school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they went to Atrium University Wednesday night to take a report of the alleged assault.

According to the police report, the 15-year-old was sexually assaulted at West Charlotte High School.

The report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department states the incident happened between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Oct. 20.

No other information was immediately available.

