Proclamation: October 31 will be ‘Steve Ohnesorge Day’ in Morganton after 45 years covering news at WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Steve Ohnesorge has been serving the WBTV community for more than four decades.

He’s been a staple covering education, weather, COVID, and other important topics in the mountains and high country.

After 45 years, Ohnesorge is moving on, retiring from WBTV News.

Ohnesorge became a fixture in areas like Morganton, and throughout Burke County, along with other Western North Carolina counties.

His retirement was celebrated Thursday at the WBTV News station.

Surprising Ohnesorge, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson made an appearance.

Thompson made a special proclamation, declaring Sunday, Oct. 31 as “Steve Ohnesorge Day” in Morganton.

Ohnesorge spent the past 36 years working out of his bureau in Morganton.

“We wanted to do something special for Steve, and I have a proclamation for the City of Morganton, honoring Steve Ohnesorge,” Thompson said. “For 36 years, Steve has served in the same post for the same employer, faithfully covering stories on hurricanes, snowstorms, trials, elections and all kinds of human interest stories throughout the foothills and mountains of North Carolina out of his base in Morganton. He also made his home in Morganton, becoming an active part of this community.”

Ohnesorge will be signing off at WBTV News on Friday.

