Piedmont Airlines flight attendants to vote on strike Thursday

This article has 1293 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 27 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Flight attendants with Piedmont Airlines say they’ve had enough and could vote Thursday to go on strike.

Piedmont is a subsidiary of American Airlines and operates roughly 400 regional flights a day, with many originating or passing through Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

About 100 of Piedmont’s flight attendants are also based in the Queen City and they want higher pay and better working conditions. This has been a long battle. The Flight Attendant Association has been in contract negotiations with the airline for three years. The big increase in the number of unruly passengers on flights during the pandemic seems to have sped up the need for resolution on this contract.

“Flight attendants are fed up. They are ready to do whatever we need to do to get a fair contract and livable wages,” Keturah Johnson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants for Piedmont Airlines, said.

According to Piedmont Airlines officials, they value the work of their flight attendants and want them to feel supported and valued. They said they look forward to continuing negotiations

If the flight attendants do vote to strike it wouldn’t happen right away, but it could happen in time for Thanksgiving travel.

The president of the AFA for Piedmont said they are also planning to do intermittent striking called ‘CHAOS,’ where they could secretly strike any flight.

She says that could happen at any time, a worrisome thought for frequent flyers like Kathy Williams.

“That would be awful because a lot of people depend on flying, especially if they have to go long distance,” Williams said. “A lot of people can’t drive long distance, like me. I have an elderly mom so it takes a toll. That’s why we’re flying today.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.