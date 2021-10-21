One killed, three injured in crash at Mt. Holly Road, I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and several others are injured following a crash near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said.

The crash happened on Mount Holly Road at I-485 around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead by paramedics. Three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, first responders said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for more details as they come in.

