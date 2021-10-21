One dead in three-car wreck involving Bandys High School bus

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Bandys High School bus was involved in a fatal three-car wreck Thursday afternoon.

According to Catawba County Schools, bus 157 was on its way back to the high school when the crash happened at Highway 16 and EP Street Extension, near Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet in Newton.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say the bus was going through the intersection when a pickup truck ran a red light and hit the bus. The force of the impact caused the bus to roll on top of an SUV.

The driver of the truck died at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

No students were on the bus at the time.

The bus and SUV drivers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Parents were notified at 3:30 p.m. through the ParentSquare app, phone calls, texts, and emails.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. We appreciate the swift action of our emergency responders,” read part of a statement released by the district.

WBTV is working to find the cause of the crash and the status of the drivers and any passengers of the other two vehicles.

