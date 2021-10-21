NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Neurologist pleads not guilty to sexually abusing patients

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the Center for...
FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the Center for Criminal Justice, in Philadelphia, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a clinic. A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, charged Cruciani with sexually abusing multiple patients at his offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Hopewell, N.J.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A neurologist pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges alleging he was a serial sexual abuser of women who had gone to him for help with debilitating, chronic pain.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said. He was expected to be released into home detention with electronic monitoring once he posts a $3 million bond secured by three properties and signed by three other people.

A lawyer for Cruciani didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Cruciani, 63, who lives in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday morning in Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania, on charges he abused patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

An indictment described the doctor, who specialized in rare pain syndromes, grooming patients who were dependent on him for care and prescriptions to addictive opioids, turning back rubs and hugs into gradually more invasive physical attacks and sexual demands.

If certain victims refused to engage in sex acts, he retaliated by referring them to another medical provider that would not prescribe the same combinations or quantities of narcotics, the indictment said.

The federal charges follow years of public complaints by Cruciani’s accusers that authorities in some places weren’t taking his crimes seriously, particularly in Philadelphia, where he pleaded guilty to relatively minor misdemeanor groping counts involving seven patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Charlotte school on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation
Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County

Latest News

RAW: Veteran school teacher talks about lack of raises for classroom educators
RAW: Veteran school teacher talks about lack of raises for classroom educators
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
Biden ties legislative agenda to MLK push for racial justice
N.C. Gov. Cooper tours Charlotte daycare center following $805 million investment in childcare...
N.C. Gov. Cooper tours Charlotte daycare center following $805 million investment into childcare programs
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries