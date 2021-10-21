NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NASCAR Xfinity driver Carson Ware arrested in Rowan County for assaulting a female

Carson Ware mugshot
Carson Ware mugshot(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested Wednesday in Rowan County for multiple charges, according to records.

Ware, 21, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Ware is a member of Rick Ware Racing and recently competed in the No. 17 car in the Xfinity Series.

Rick Ware Racing released the following statement:

“This morning I was notified of a situation that involved Carson Ware. At this time, Carson has been indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR. While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years, and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to the actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.

Ware has a court date scheduled for Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
A Charlotte woman won $1 million playing a $10 scratch-off ticket.
Charlotte woman wins $1M on $10 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Charity Fraud Awareness Week: Avoid donating to a fake charity
Charity Fraud Awareness Week: Avoid donating to a fake charity
National Schools Bus Safety Week is the third week of October
Lancaster County Schools commemorates School Bus Safety Week by sharing stories, emphasizing safety
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers have resigned since August 1
Gov. Cooper will return to Charlotte to visit daycare facility