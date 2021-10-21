NC DHHS Flu
Man found guilty of Tobacco 2022 robbery sentenced to 9 years in prison

Gilliam was later arrested in South Carolina
Gilliam will also face two years of supervised release after he is released from prison.(Source: AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man will spend the next nine years in prison after robbing a store owner at gunpoint.

Solomon Davon Gilliam, 37, entered Tobacco 2022 off Beatties Ford Road around 2 p.m. July 30, 2018. At the time, he and the store owner were the only people inside the store.

Soon after entering, Gilliam hit the store owner on the back of the head, causing him to fall. While holding a pistol, Gilliam ordered him to hand over his wallet. He then took the store owner’s wallet and phone, stole $500 from him, and threatened to kill him if he didn’t open the store’s register.

After the store owner opened the register, Gilliam took $2,800 in cash before fleeing on foot.

He was arrested in South Carolina.

In July 2020, Gilliam pleaded guilty to robbery of a business affecting interstate commerce, or Hobbs Act robbery. He is currently in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Gilliam will also face two years of supervised release after he is released from prison.

