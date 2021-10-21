Hickory police searching for law enforcement impersonator

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is asked to be on the lookout for a man impersonating a law enforcement officer in Hickory.

According to Hickory police, the incident happened around 3 or 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a stop on Highway 321 under the bridge before reaching James Oxygen Supply.

The person accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer is described as a white male in his 30s, who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. This person has a long, dark beard and was wearing what appeared to be a law enforcement-style uniform with a gun and other law enforcement-type equipment.

No badge was present on their clothing or displayed during this incident.

They were driving a black SUV-type car with no law enforcement style markings on it, The car did have blue lights in its front windshield.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person, or anyone who has had a similar interaction with the person, is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.