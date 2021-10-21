NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gun found at West Charlotte High School, sixth in two months

A total of 11 guns have been seized across CMS schools since Aug. 25
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools logo and buses
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools logo and buses(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eleven. That’s how many guns have been confiscated from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools this year, which only started two months ago.

The first gun was discovered Aug. 26 – the day after the 2021-2022 school year started – at Mallard Creek High School.

The next day, three handguns were found at West Charlotte High School. A fourth was found at the school the next day.

Most recently, a gun was found Wednesday at West Charlotte High School. Parents received the following call:

This is Principal Hoskins with an important message. A gun was found on our campus, and law enforcement was called to conduct an investigation. Please speak with your students about the seriousness of bringing inappropriate items to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus. Thank you for your support of West Charlotte High.

Donevin Hoskins, West Charlotte High School principal

Of the 11 guns found, six have been discovered at West Charlotte. Mallard Creek, Myers Park, Garinger, Charles Parker and West Mecklenburg high schools have had one gun each found on school property.

A timeline of gun discoveries within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
A timeline of gun discoveries within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools(Creately)

Last week, WBTV reported a total of 62 weapons had been discovered between the first day of school and Oct. 14. These weapons include guns, knives, pocket knives, a box cutter and 33 weapons listed as “other.”

More than 60 weapons found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School campuses so far this year, district reports

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police addressed violence within the school system days after school started, saying it was a, “very busy week for the first three days of school.”

In that time, officers responded to multiple schools not just for guns, but for fights and threats.

One student was found with a gun stolen from Shelby, a knife and marijuana.

CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year

In the meantime, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have implemented random safety screenings. As of Oct. 21, the school system has held 21 screenings.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Charlotte school on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation
Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County

Latest News

The gift is from an anonymous donor.
Catawba College announces $200 million donation
One killed, three injured in crash at Mt. Holly Road, I-485 in northwest Charlotte
crime scene tape
Authorities called to deadly shooting in Kannapolis
Generic police lights
Teen alleges sexual assault happened at West Charlotte High, report says