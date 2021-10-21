First Alert: Breezy, warm Thursday with a small late-day rain chance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday will be breezy and unseasonably warm again. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s across the mountains to the lower 80s in the Pee Dee River Valley.

Breezy and unseasonably warm today

Best rain chance arrives tonight

Nice late-October weekend

Charlotte should top out close to 80°. The warm breezes are blowing in advance of a weak cool front that will cross the WBTV viewing area early Friday morning. The best chance for a shower this afternoon will be in the mountains, though a stray Piedmont shower can’t be ruled out late in the day.

The best chance for some much-needed rain will actually come tonight as the front moves in from the west. Scattered showers and even a stray thunderstorm are expected. There’s a 50% chance in the mountains, but that tapers down to about a 20% chance for the Charlotte area – not great.

Better rain chances may arrive early next week. (Source: WBTV)

Clouds and perhaps a very early parting shower early Friday will give way to more sunshine for the balance of the day with afternoon readings expected to top out in the upper 70s.

Both days of the weekend will feature lots of sunshine with near zero rain chances. Saturday will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Better rain chances may arrive early next week as a more potent storm system tracks in our direction from the west.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

