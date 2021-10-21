A few rain showers tonight, yet dry for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight into early Friday, bringing a few rain showers. The best chance for rain will be across the mountains, with a few rain showers in the piedmont. More sunshine is expected for the weekend, with lower 70s for Saturday, and upper 70s for Sunday. A few passing rain showers are possible for next week.

• Isolated rain showers tonight into early Friday morning.

• Partly cloudy Friday, with upper 70s for the piedmont; around 60° for the mountains.

• Scattered rain possible at times next week.

Isolated rain showers are possible tonight, with a higher chance for rain in the NC mountains. A cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight into early Friday morning, with low temperatures around 60 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and around 50 degrees for the NC mountains.

Friday will feature drying conditions, with partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s around Charlotte and the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the NC mountains.

WBTV Friday Oct. 22 Forecast (WBTV)

Pleasant weather develops for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and lower 70s for Saturday, and upper 70s and mostly sunny for Sunday.

Warmer temperatures develop for Monday, with afternoon highs back around 80 degrees. A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Monday into early Tuesday, bringing another chance for some scattered rain.

Cooler temperatures develop for mid to late next week, with low to mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday, with daily chances for a few rain showers.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.