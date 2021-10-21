NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Concord FD responds to pile of used cars that caught fire

Concord Cars fire before and after it was put out
Concord Cars fire before and after it was put out(Concord FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department responded to a fire at a local metal recycling and salvage yard on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:28 p.m, the Concord FD responded to the incident at KFB Auto & Metal Recycle, LLC at Warren C. Coleman Boulevard where there was heavy fire coming from a pile of approximately 15 salvage cars.

The fire was controlled by 5:08 p.m. thanks to a total of 38 firefighters and 11 trucks responding.

Nobody was injured and the cause is under investigation. The Concord FD was assisted by the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County
Charlotte school on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation
Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down

Latest News

Soon, the Food and Drug Administration could give the OK for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for five-...
150k COVID vaccines for 5-to-11-year olds making way to Palmetto state, parents weighing options
Proclamation: October 31 will be ‘Steve Ohnesorge Day’ in Morganton after 45 years covering...
Proclamation: October 31 will be ‘Steve Ohnesorge Day’ in Morganton after 45 years covering news at WBTV
‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
A WBTV investigation has found big raises and high salaries being handed out to top employees...
DPI hands out big pay raises