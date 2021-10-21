Concord FD responds to pile of used cars that caught fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department responded to a fire at a local metal recycling and salvage yard on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:28 p.m, the Concord FD responded to the incident at KFB Auto & Metal Recycle, LLC at Warren C. Coleman Boulevard where there was heavy fire coming from a pile of approximately 15 salvage cars.

The fire was controlled by 5:08 p.m. thanks to a total of 38 firefighters and 11 trucks responding.

Nobody was injured and the cause is under investigation. The Concord FD was assisted by the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.