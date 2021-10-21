NC DHHS Flu
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California(Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was arrested and charged for smuggling weed from a California airport to Columbia.

Kevin Antwan Simmons, 43, is charged with trafficking marijuana after officials found more than 40 pounds of weed and $4,000 in his suitcase at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“Law enforcement officers from the Sacramento area notified South Carolina-based Drug Enforcement Administration agents that Simmons was flying into Columbia October 17,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “Once Simmons landed and grabbed two suitcases at baggage claim, DEA and Lexington County narcotics agents approached him and he consented to a search of his bags.”

Sacramento officers found the weed in the suitcases when the bags were X-rayed before the flight departed, according to deputies.

