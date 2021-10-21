NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bill Clinton, on the mend, ‘touched by outpouring of support’

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton released a video on Wednesday, saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

Clinton, 75, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said he was glad to be back home, and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton also thanked the doctors and nurses at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, he has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Charlotte school on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation
Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers have resigned since August 1

Latest News

Former President Bill Clinton releases a video on Twitter thanking everyone for the well-wishes...
Clinton sends thanks for outpouring of support when he hospitalized
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed after getting off school bus in Cabarrus County
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer faces new sentence in death of 911 caller
A new report from Mental Health America, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those...
New report shows many youths aren’t getting mental health treatment