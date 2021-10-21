NC DHHS Flu
Child hit by vehicle, killed after getting off school bus in Cabarrus County

School district officials said the bus was not involved, but no other specifics have been released.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – More details are expected Thursday after a child was hit and killed by a car after getting off a school bus in Cabarrus County.

Cabarrus County school officials confirmed the accident happened Wednesday and the child went to Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

A picture from the scene from the Rimer Fire Department shows a helicopter was there on the scene.

School district officials said the bus was not involved, but no other specifics have been released.

Stick with WBTV for more details about the child, who’s responsible and what the district is planning to do next.

