NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College announces $200 million donation

Largest gift in school history
The gift is from an anonymous donor.
The gift is from an anonymous donor.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has received $200 million for its endowment. Given by an anonymous donor, the gift is the largest in the college’s 170-year history.

“This extraordinary gift is an affirmation of the quality of education at Catawba College and reflects the donor’s ambition for Catawba to flourish for generations to come,” said David P. Nelson, Catawba’s president.

Consistently ranked as a top ten Regional College in the South by U.S. News and World Report and recognized as a leader in undergraduate learning and research, Catawba College enrolls over 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students. Financial aid is provided to 100% of on-campus undergraduate

students, demonstrating Catawba’s commitment to promoting access and social mobility.

“Students at Catawba benefit from the personal attention they receive from faculty and staff. They have rich opportunities for personal formation and exploration of vocation,” said Constance Rogers-Lowery, Catawba’s provost. “This gift advances our college’s position as a destination for exceptional and visionary faculty who value this kind of learning community.”

One-third of the gift will provide recurring funding to support and enhance Catawba’s well-established programs in environment and sustainability as a nationally recognized center of distinction in undergraduate education. Two-thirds of the gift is dedicated to supporting strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.

“This is cause for celebration for our entire community,” Catawba’s vice president of development, Meg Dees, said. “The donor hopes this gift will inspire and catalyze additional philanthropic contributions that support Catawba’s high-impact programs and initiatives.”

“It is impossible to adequately express our gratitude,” added Nelson. “Our donor’s generosity funds our imagination, enabling us to provide a liberal arts education that frees students to create the world where we all want to live.”

Earlier this year, Catawba received gifts totaling $18M to retire the entirety of the college’s debt. Catawba’s endowment per student is one of the highest among private colleges and universities in the South, with the total endowment now exceeding $300 million.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Charlotte school on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation
Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County

Latest News

One killed, three injured in crash at Mt. Holly Road, I-485 in northwest Charlotte
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools logo and buses
Gun found at West Charlotte High School, sixth in two months
crime scene tape
Authorities called to deadly shooting in Kannapolis
Generic police lights
Teen alleges sexual assault happened at West Charlotte High, report says