Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State knocked off 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night.

Chase Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Williams had a monster game with 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in front of a capacity crowd of 31,061 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Camerun Peoples ran for two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt).

They have never lost to the Chanticleers at home.

The Mountaineers moved into the driver’s seat in the conference’s East division and could prevent Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1) from reaching the championship game.

Grayson McCall threw for 291 yards and one touchdown for Coastal Carolina.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)