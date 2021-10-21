NC DHHS Flu
Authorities called to deadly shooting in Kannapolis

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Fowler Street.
crime scene tape
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are responding to a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in Kannapolis.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 2103 Fowler St. It is unknown how many victims there are at this time.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene.

Check back for more information as it comes in.

