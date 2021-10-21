21-year-old accused of setting fire to home, killing parents, brother in Iredell County

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old was arrested and charged with setting fire to a home that killed both of his parents and his brother at a home in Iredell County in July.

Police said Corey Alexander Cook made statements as to his involvement in the deaths of his family, while also igniting the fire.

Cook has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree arson.

He has been placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with no bond.

Officials said the bodies of three people were found in the rubble of a house fire that happened on July 27. They have been identified as 60-year-old Johnny Bryan Cook, 51-year-old Angela Duncan Cook and 27-year-old Lawrence Thomas Cook.

The fire happened on Loram Drive near Troutman.

The 911 caller told dispatch that Cook came to her home and was driving his mother’s car, which the caller said was “unusual.”

Cook to caller there was a “domestic dispute” at his home, according to police.

Police said Cook told detectives that night that his mother told him to leave the home and his father was in the doorway with a gun in his hand when he pulled out to leave.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire and found three bodies in the home.

Police said that while officials were investigating, suspicious financial activity was identified on the credit cards of those who were found dead.

During the investigation, and after numerous search warrants were issued, and executed, Cook was identified as using the deceased individual’s financial cards and using them to obtain monies from the transactions.

According to police, Cook was interviewed and confessed to using those cards.

While speaking about the financial crimes, Cook made statements as to his involvement in the deaths of his parents and brother as well as to starting the fire.

Cook was also charged with 17 counts of Felony Identity Theft.

“This agency has worked on this investigation since the night of the fire,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. “Various units of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office have worked on several aspects of it, from Criminal Investigations, Special Victims Unit, Homicide Investigation Unit, Crime Scene Investigations, and Computer Forensics, along with several area fire departments, and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office. Having the ability to specialize in various disciplines allows investigations like this to flow together seamlessly, which allows for arrests to be made, and very good evidence being able to be provided to the courts for trial. Our hearts go out to the families of these victims, and we hope closure can now begin soon.”

