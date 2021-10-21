NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

21-year-old accused of setting fire to home, killing parents, brother in Iredell County

Cook has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree arson
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old was arrested and charged with setting fire to a home that killed both of his parents and his brother at a home in Iredell County in July.

Police said Corey Alexander Cook made statements as to his involvement in the deaths of his family, while also igniting the fire.

Cook has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree arson.

He has been placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with no bond.

‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County

Officials said the bodies of three people were found in the rubble of a house fire that happened on July 27. They have been identified as 60-year-old Johnny Bryan Cook, 51-year-old Angela Duncan Cook and 27-year-old Lawrence Thomas Cook.

The fire happened on Loram Drive near Troutman.

The 911 caller told dispatch that Cook came to her home and was driving his mother’s car, which the caller said was “unusual.”

Cook to caller there was a “domestic dispute” at his home, according to police.

Police said Cook told detectives that night that his mother told him to leave the home and his father was in the doorway with a gun in his hand when he pulled out to leave.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire and found three bodies in the home.

‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County(WBTV)

Police said that while officials were investigating, suspicious financial activity was identified on the credit cards of those who were found dead.

During the investigation, and after numerous search warrants were issued, and executed, Cook was identified as using the deceased individual’s financial cards and using them to obtain monies from the transactions.

According to police, Cook was interviewed and confessed to using those cards.

While speaking about the financial crimes, Cook made statements as to his involvement in the deaths of his parents and brother as well as to starting the fire.

Cook was also charged with 17 counts of Felony Identity Theft.

“This agency has worked on this investigation since the night of the fire,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. “Various units of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office have worked on several aspects of it, from Criminal Investigations, Special Victims Unit, Homicide Investigation Unit, Crime Scene Investigations, and Computer Forensics, along with several area fire departments, and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office. Having the ability to specialize in various disciplines allows investigations like this to flow together seamlessly, which allows for arrests to be made, and very good evidence being able to be provided to the courts for trial. Our hearts go out to the families of these victims, and we hope closure can now begin soon.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
Charlotte school on lockdown due to nearby homicide investigation
Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County

Latest News

Dr. Ebony Parson
Menopause: Not a career pause
Dwayne Smith (left_ and Donna Hagy (right) were arrested for concealment of death
Two arrested for concealing death of Burke County man found in well
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decrease in North Carolina
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
560 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Carolina