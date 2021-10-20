NC DHHS Flu
White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time

This year’s White House Christmas Tree is being grown and will be cut from Peak Tree Farm in Jefferson, N.C.
(Gray DC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The White House Christmas Tree will once again come locally, from Western North Carolina.

This year’s White House Christmas Tree is being grown and will be cut from Peak Tree Farm in Jefferson, N.C., in Ashe County.

Christmas tree picked in Avery County for White House Blue Room

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County.

The White House Christmas Tree came from Avery County in 2018.

In case you didn’t know, Christmas is a little more than 60 days away.

