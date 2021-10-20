Boil Water Advisory lifted for those impacted by major water main break in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte residents can continue to use water as normal, 48 hours after a massive water main break.

The City of Charlotte said it is lifting the precautionary 48-hour low pressure, Boil Water Advisory that had been issued on Monday.

Immediately following the containment of the break, Charlotte Water staff flowed and tested samples from 260 fire hydrants and 104 other locations.

The advisory notice has been lifted after water samples collected and tested have met all required water quality standards and bacterial testing was negative.

Water was restored around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, hours after the large water main break on Remount Road.

Officials then issued a boil water advisory for those who were impacted by the water main break.

According to Charlotte Water, for those who did not experience a loss of pressure or water, their water was safe to drink.

“The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority,” said Angela Charles, Charlotte Water Director. “This was a significant break that required coordination to isolate the break, a thorough assessment of the damage, and analysis of the impacts and appropriate next steps. We now have test results confirming that our water system worked as designed.”

Charlotte Water will continue to assess the damage of the water break and determine the extent and plan for the water main break repair.

If customers experience cloudy or discolored water, they should run cold water for 10-15 minutes. If the discoloration continues, please call 311 or 704-336-7600.

“I wanted to thank the public for their patience and understanding as Charlotte Water has worked through this historic event,” said Charles. “We understand this was a challenging time for our customers and we appreciate your support and trust in our system and team. Charlotte Water is reviewing this incident for improvement opportunities including customer communications.”

Charles said this was one of the largest water main breaks the city of Charlotte has ever had.

“This one was historical,” she said.

