NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warm stretch lasts through the weekend

First Alert Weather: More summertime weather is in our future
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More summertime weather is in our future.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Another day in the low 80s
  • Warmer overnight lows
  • A little more hope for rain

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast(WBTV)

This morning started out in the mid-40s for many of us.

Tomorrow morning will be running about five degrees warmer.

We will fall to the low 50s by tomorrow morning. After that, the heat will be back again.

Highs will be close to 80 degrees in the afternoon.

There’s a small chance for a few stray showers between Thursday evening and Friday morning as a cold front moves through.

They should be pretty few and far between. After the front moves through, temperatures won’t change very much. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s.

The weekend will be a winner! Highs will be running above average by a few degrees as we reach the mid to upper 70s. There’s no rain in the forecast.

The latest model runs are giving me a little more hope for some rain early next week.

There’s a chance for some much-needed rain from late Monday into Tuesday. I’m not totally sold on this quite yet so keep watering your lawn for now.

It’s something we will be watching very closely though. Highs will remain in the mid-70s into the new workweek.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
A Charlotte woman won $1 million playing a $10 scratch-off ticket.
Charlotte woman wins $1M on $10 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Warm stretch lasts through the weekend
Warm stretch lasts through the weekend
October has been abnormally warm and dry so far, and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon.
First Alert: More warm days ahead
WBTV's Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
WBTV's Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
We’re starting off chilly again this morning, but with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast,...
First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather holds