Warm stretch lasts through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More summertime weather is in our future.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Another day in the low 80s

Warmer overnight lows

A little more hope for rain

This morning started out in the mid-40s for many of us.

Tomorrow morning will be running about five degrees warmer.

We will fall to the low 50s by tomorrow morning. After that, the heat will be back again.

Highs will be close to 80 degrees in the afternoon.

There’s a small chance for a few stray showers between Thursday evening and Friday morning as a cold front moves through.

They should be pretty few and far between. After the front moves through, temperatures won’t change very much. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s.

The weekend will be a winner! Highs will be running above average by a few degrees as we reach the mid to upper 70s. There’s no rain in the forecast.

The latest model runs are giving me a little more hope for some rain early next week.

There’s a chance for some much-needed rain from late Monday into Tuesday. I’m not totally sold on this quite yet so keep watering your lawn for now.

It’s something we will be watching very closely though. Highs will remain in the mid-70s into the new workweek.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

