Toyota of N Charlotte shares safe driving tips for city streets

Driving in a big city can be challenging; it really doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned driver with tons of experience or a newbie who just got behind the wheel. City driving means more traffic, more pedestrians, more confusion, and a higher likelihood of getting into a car accident. Employing your best safe driving tips when behind the wheel of your N Charlotte Toyota is a must! We’re here to help, as always - here’s a quick list of N Charlotte Toyota tips to keep you in safe driving mode even when you’re hitting city streets.

Six safe driving tips to think about while city driving

#1: Be prepared ahead of time. If you’re nervous about city driving, it’s best to be prepared ahead of time. Know where you’re going, get comfortable in the driver’s seat, and make sure everything you need is within your reach. It’s also a good idea to set up your Bluetooth in case you have to take a call or use Apple CarPlay to answer a text.

#2: Know exactly where you’re going. Part of safe driving is being prepared, which is why you should know exactly where you’re going - we’re talking address - when you’re driving in the city. Turns can come up quickly on you and the best way to keep things low-stress is to put the address in your navigation app and let it guide you there.

#3: Try not to drive during rush hour if you can. Rush hour - both in the morning and at night - is the time of day when city streets get especially congested with drivers going to and from work. If you can avoid driving during this period of high traffic, it’s in your best interest. Less traffic means less stress and a lower chance of getting into an accident in your N Charlotte Toyota.

#4: Stick to the right lane. If city driving makes you a little anxious, it’s a good idea to drive in the right lane as much as you can. This will let drivers who want to go a faster speed pass you on the left per usual, and will allow you to stick to the speed limit without feeling pressured to go faster by the car behind you.

#5: Be extra careful in crosswalks. Crosswalks are especially busy in the city, and this is even more true during rush hour times. You can’t just pull your car through a crosswalk when the light turns green; first, you need to check to ensure it’s actually empty. Look both aways and ensure all pedestrians have reached the sidewalk before you try to pull your N Charlotte Toyota through.

#6: Watch for rogue pedestrians. Pedestrians are SUPPOSED to use crosswalks to get across the street in cities, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to all the time. Employ safe driving habits by doing away with all distractions and staying focused on the road so you can react quickly should a pedestrian cross into your path.

Get more safe driving tips from Toyota of N Charlotte

Want more safe driving tips or think you need to climb into the driver’s seat of a city-city-friendly car? Call us! Toyota of N Charlotte is open seven days a week at (704) 875-9199 and we’re conveniently located just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville.