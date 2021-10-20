NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Schools adjust to challenge created by water main break in Charlotte

For residents who live in the impacted areas, any water used to drink, wash dishes or brush teeth has to first be boiled vigorously for one minute.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 440 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A boil water advisory is still in effect for people living in more than a dozen zip codes across Mecklenburg County following Monday’s historic water main break.

For residents who live in the impacted areas, any water used to drink, wash dishes or brush teeth has to first be boiled vigorously for one minute.

The situation has been a hassle for people at home, but also for schools trying to keep students safe.

At schools like West Mecklenburg High, Northwest School of the Arts, Community House, and more, alternative lunches and bottled water are being delivered while the boil water advisory is in place.

Related: ‘Alternative’ lunch, bottled water to be taken to several CMS schools affected by water main break

Myers Park High School is very near the spot where the water main break happened. WBTV was there as the football team was practicing Tuesday and was told parents banded together to ensure the team stayed hydrated. They brought in cases of water.

According to head football coach Curtis Fuller, this was just another thing this year students didn’t see coming and he’ll be happy when the advisory is lifted.

“We sent a message out and the parents came to the rescue, so it was awesome,” Fuller said. ”I am hoping it’ll be normal, because it’ll create normalcy for our kids and that’s always a positive thing for those guys to be normal.”

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Charlotte Water crews responded to a large water main break on Remount Road. Crews discovered a 36-inch concrete pipe located under Irwin Creek broken and spraying water several feet in the air.

The 36-inch pipe, which has been there since 1955, serves as a large transmission main that carries water several miles from the water treatment plant to neighborhoods in south Charlotte.

The break caused low or no water pressure in a large water pressure zone. Pressure zones are used by Charlotte Water to maintain water pressure across the entire service area.

Related: ‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte

Charlotte Water has not said yet what caused the break. The boil water advisory is in place out of an abundance of caution.

When a pipe breaks and the system is depressurized, there’s a slight chance a contaminant could be drawn into the pipes of a home or building.

The advisory can either be lifted 48 hours after the break - that would be early Wednesday evening – or when water quality test results taken from hundreds of spots in the system come back clean.

Until then, impacted residents boil any water used for drinking, brushing teeth or washing dishes for at least one minute before consuming it.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center

Latest News

Damarion Rondell Matthews. left, and James Edward Wooding, right, both 18, were charged Tuesday...
Police charge two after armed robbery in Salisbury
Rowan County has access to one of the largest pools of potential workers in North Carolina.
Rowan EDC adds workforce development tools to aid businesses
Incumbent Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys has declared victory in his re-election campaign.
Incumbent Rock Hill mayor appears to retain seat
Unofficial results: Incumbent Rock Hill mayor appears to retain seat
Incumbent Rock Hill mayor appears to retain seat