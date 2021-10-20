NC DHHS Flu
Rowan EDC adds workforce development tools to aid businesses

Rowan County has access to one of the largest pools of potential workers in North Carolina.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC has partnered with Localintel to provide visual data tools on the EDC’s website. The first tools are being utilized on Rowan EDC’s Workforce page. 

The Workforce tool helps employers understand the size, strength and diversity of the workforce that includes 1.4 million persons within a 60-minute drive.

The Talent Pipeline tool provides detailed information on the network of universities and colleges that drive workforce supply and innovation in our economy, including the number of students enrolled by area of study at higher education institutions such as Catawba College, Livingstone College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, as well as those outside the county.

“In today’s age, people want to spend less time reading and more time interacting with visually appealing content,” said Jay Garneau, Rowan EDC Marketing & Communications Manager. “We are optimistic that these tools will help current and prospective employers learn more effectively about the workforce and talent pipeline in and around Rowan County.”

The Rowan EDC is continually adding new resources to respond to the urgent workforce development and talent attraction needs of local employers.

