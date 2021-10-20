NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes

A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his...
A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his company.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times.

The district attorney’s office subpoenaed records from both the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester and the town that handles its taxes, Ossining, said the Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” The newspaper didn’t say why those people had requested anonymity.

The probe appears to focus in part on whether the former president’s company submitted misleading valuations on the golf course.

The district attorney, Mimi E. Rocah, a Democrat, has not accused anyone at the company of wrongdoing and it is unclear if the probe will ultimately lead to any charges.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s office told The Associated Press that it had no comment. The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

The probe adds to several legal challenges facing the former president and his company. In July, the Manhattan district attorney indicted the company and its longtime financial chief with allegedly failing to pay taxes on employee perks, like cars and apartments. Both the company and the finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, have pleaded not guilty.

The New York state attorney general’s office, which joined in the Manhattan district attorney probe, has also launched its own investigation into Trump’s finances. That civil investigation is looking in part into whether the Trump Organization may have misled tax officials in valuations of another of the company’s Westchester County properties, its Seven Springs estate featuring a Georgian-style mansion set among 213-acres of bucolic countryside.

The Trump Organization has been fighting the town of Ossining for lower tax assessments for its Westchester golf course for years. The company said the golf club’s value for tax purposes was about $1.4 million while the town put the value at $15 million.

In June, a New York judge ruled on a compromise that would cut the assessment to $9.5 million for 2021. The compromise also cut assessments going back several years by about 30%, triggering refunds to the company of about $875,000 for overcharges on its back taxes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Some in Concord may have tap water with ‘cloudy appearance’ due to low water levels at Lake Fisher
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout
A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte
Homicide investigation underway on Spring St. in north Charlotte
COVID vaccines for children
Mecklenburg County prepares for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11