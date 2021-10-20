NC DHHS Flu
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,’’ and disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,’’ the palace said.

She is resting at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The decision comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at a major public event when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

She had previously been photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery.

The queen, who was widowed this year, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday, she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

