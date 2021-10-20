Police charge two after armed robbery in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It didn’t take police in Salisbury long to find the men they say were responsible for the armed robbery of a man on Tuesday morning.

The man said he was walking on Ferndale Drive when he was approached by a group of 4 young men. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim. He was robbed of $400 cash, his cellphone, and his jacket.

A short time later, police saw the young men matching the description of the suspects walking on Clancy Street.

Damarion Rondell Matthews and James Edward Wooding, both 18, were arrested and charged with felony robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The other two in the group were under the age of 18.

Bond was set at $25,000 each for Matthews and Wooding.

