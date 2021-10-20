‘Please come forward’: Grieving wife pleads for community members to help solve husband’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking that members of the community come forward with information that can help solve the killing of 41-year-old Emanuel Taylor. Taylor, a husband and father, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Tuesday October 13, 2020. Police said the shooting happened outside of a home on Clydesdale Terrace in west Charlotte.

Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said that an altercation happened prior to the shooting.

“We have no idea what the fight was about. We received bits of information, but nothing that gave us information about why he was killed,” said Johnson.

He said detectives think there may have been people in the community who saw the altercation or shooting and haven’t come forward to speak with police.

“They don’t want the same thing that happened to Mr. Taylor to happen to them, so they’re hesitant on if they come forward, that the officers and the courts will get their information and then everyone will look at them as a snitch,” explained Johnson.

Taylor’s wife, Shanetta Stukes, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Tuesday evening. She said she and Taylor had two sons together and his death has been hard on the family.

“He had a good sense of humor. He was all about his family and his loved ones. He was a very standup guy,” said Stukes.

She said she is still unsure why someone would want to kill her husband.

“He wasn’t bothering anyone and he wasn’t doing anything. We was new to the area and he was working, but he was work because of the pandemic and everything that was going on, but he didn’t do anything to nobody so I’m not understanding, ‘Why?’,” explained Stukes.

The grieving wife is pleading for people to contact police with information about her husband’s killing. She said finding Taylor’s killer is important for the family to get closure.

“Please come forward. We need closure and I need peace. It’s hard to try to move forward in life and not know what happened to him and why it happened, so I would love to know and I would want someone held accountable for taking his life.”

Anyone with information about Emanuel Taylor’s killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

