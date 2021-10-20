One charged after man found dead in Burke County basement

This article has 125 words with a read time of approximately 37 seconds.

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in the basement of Morganton home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on Royce Street around 2:42 a.m. for a shooting.

The first deputy met Rodney Howard Sanders outside of the home and took him into custody.

Other deputies found Brandon Chase Jones laying in the basement of the house without a pulse, authorities said. EMS arrived at 2:46 a.m. and pronounced him dead.

Sanders has been charged with murder and booked into the Burke County Jail under no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is scheduled for a first appearance on Thursday.

