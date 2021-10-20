Motorcyclist dies following crash at Gastonia intersection

This article has 132 words with a read time of approximately 39 seconds.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a deadly two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Gastonia.

According to the city of Gastonia, a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2008 Honda CRV collided in the intersection of N. New Hope Road and Auten Road around 7:19 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of the Honda was trying to turn left onto Auten Road and the collision occurred “for reasons still under investigation.”

The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Bryan Alexander Del Gado, of Dallas, N.C., was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Gastonia officials.

The driver of the CRV was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call investigators at (704) 842-5166.

