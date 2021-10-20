Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video

NC DHHS Flu
Dr. Christopher McNeil resigned from Knox Middle School on Oct. 12
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle school principal in Salisbury has resigned after a video surfaced, prompting an investigation by the district.

Dr. Christopher McNeil resigned from Knox Middle School on Oct. 12.

“The safety of all students and staff is the highest priority for Rowan-Salisbury Schools,” Rowan-Salisbury Schools said in a statement.

McNeil was hired as deputy principal at Knox Middle School in June 2016.

He has been with the Rowan-Salisbury Schools since 2005, serving as math teacher, assistant principal and principal intern before becoming assistant principal at Salisbury High School and then Knox Middle School.

McNeil attended Livingstone College.

WBTV News will have more on the investigation at 6 p.m.

