Mecklenburg County prepares for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Children ages 5 to 11 could soon be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group.

Within hours of formal approval, which is expected after the Food and Drug Administration signs off and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meets on Nov. 2-3, millions of doses will begin going out to providers across the country, along with the smaller needles needed for injecting young children.

Mecklenburg County Health leaders discussed preparing to vaccinate children at Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Commissioner’s Meeting.

Officials are hopeful to receive those child vaccines in November, with the final review set by the FDA on Oct. 26.

The county said they expect about 13,500 doses in the first shipment from the state. There are approximately 100,000 children in Mecklenburg County between the ages of 5 and 11.

The health department said they believe they will have adequate supply within the first couple of weeks.

