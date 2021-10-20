NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg County prepares for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

COVID vaccines for children
COVID vaccines for children
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Children ages 5 to 11 could soon be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group.

Within hours of formal approval, which is expected after the Food and Drug Administration signs off and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meets on Nov. 2-3, millions of doses will begin going out to providers across the country, along with the smaller needles needed for injecting young children.

Mecklenburg County Health leaders discussed preparing to vaccinate children at Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Commissioner’s Meeting.

Officials are hopeful to receive those child vaccines in November, with the final review set by the FDA on Oct. 26.

The county said they expect about 13,500 doses in the first shipment from the state. There are approximately 100,000 children in Mecklenburg County between the ages of 5 and 11.

The health department said they believe they will have adequate supply within the first couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water Break
‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
42-year-old Damian Oliver was the first of three people to be found shot and killed on Sunday.
“Why would somebody do this?”: After deadly weekend in Charlotte, family of homicide victim wants answers
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Police responded to the Waverly Shopping Center in south Charlotte following a shooting late...
3 injured in weekend shooting at Charlotte’s Waverly Shopping Center

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Some in Concord may have tap water with ‘cloudy appearance’ due to low water levels at Lake Fisher
A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte
Homicide investigation underway on Spring St. in north Charlotte
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Motorcyclist dies following crash at Gastonia intersection
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking that members of the...
‘Please come forward’: Grieving wife pleads for community members to help solve husband’s killing