Meck County detention officer trainee fired after arrest earlier this month discovered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s detention officer trainee has been fired after a warrant issued for his arrest earlier this month was discovered.

Detention officer trainee Andrew Parrish was terminated by Sheriff Gary McFadden on Wednesday following criminal charges and his arrest.

Parrish began the application process at the MCSO in June and passed the initial criminal history screening. MCSO says the hiring process takes several months and includes an extensive background investigation along with medical psychological screenings.

Parrish was previously employed by the SC Department of Corrections from March 2018-July 2021 and voluntarily left his position to relocate to Charlotte.

During the secondary criminal records check of Parrish, it was discovered that a warrant was issued by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services Division on October 7 for being accused of bearing witness to an inmate assault and providing false information.

“The application and hiring process may be lengthy but as reflected in this case it is necessary. These extensive background screenings and investigations are critical in ensuring MCSO remains a professional and highly skilled agency that upholds the law,” said Sheriff McFadden

