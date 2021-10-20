Man charged with murder of missing Gastonia woman has first court appearance

NC DHHS Flu
Charles Combs, 35, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., over the weekend, and was then processed into the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond.
Charles Combs, who is accused of killing a Gastonia woman who was reported missing, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since his arrest.(Source: WBTV)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a woman who had been reported missing from Gastonia, appeared in a Mecklenburg County courtroom Wednesday morning.

Charles Combs, 35, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., over the weekend, and was then processed into the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond. He has been charged with the death of LaPorscha Baldwin.

During Wednesday’s brief appearance, Combs was told he was entitled to have a public defender appointed.

“Yes, appoint me one,” Combs responded when asked by the judge.

He was then told his bond hearing is set for Nov. 3, followed by a probable cause hearing on Nov. 8.

Related: ‘He is a danger to women’: Ex-girlfriend of Charles Combs details relationship, how she escaped

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia by family members on Oct. 10. Her abandoned car was found on I-85 south between the Sam Wilson Road exit and Belmont.

Her body was found days later in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit then obtained first-degree murder warrants against Combs.

Combs was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., by the Myrtle Beach Police Department in collaboration with SLED Agents and CMPD Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) on Oct. 16.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police homicide detectives traveled to Myrtle Beach and interviewed Combs.

He was extradited to Mecklenburg County and processed by CMPD shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In 2004, Marsheida Dorsey-Carn was murdered by Combs, her then-boyfriend who was 18 years old at the time. He served nearly 12 years behind bars for the murder.

